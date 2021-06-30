$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 114,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 5,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,939. The company has a market capitalization of $903.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.92. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

