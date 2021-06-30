$0.81 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 258,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,015. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

