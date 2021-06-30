33,025 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Impinj as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $29,575,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth about $12,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

