Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,309,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,331,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,814,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,085,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,307,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,755,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

XLRN opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $146.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

