Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 683.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS AEDFF opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.86. Aedifica has a 12 month low of $121.35 and a 12 month high of $134.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

