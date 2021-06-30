Aeternity Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $37.24 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00087234 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 385,178,225 coins and its circulating supply is 339,357,282 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.