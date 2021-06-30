Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Up 183.3% in June

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.52. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 20.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 7.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.