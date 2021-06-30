Aion Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $62.57 million and $6.19 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.55 or 1.00063586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00396225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.08 or 0.00844654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00398289 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,795,631 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

