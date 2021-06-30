AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Update

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the May 31st total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.1 days.

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABSSF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

