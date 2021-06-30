Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANCUF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.09.

OTCMKTS ANCUF traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.56. 10,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,140. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

