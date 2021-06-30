Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 453.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Allakos worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allakos alerts:

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $88.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.28. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,711 shares of company stock worth $17,567,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.