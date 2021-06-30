Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $170,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 59,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 205,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $423,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $12.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,433.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,376. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,386.93 and a 52 week high of $2,461.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,357.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.