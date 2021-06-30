Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Maple Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,253,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,014,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $10.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,459.08. The stock had a trading volume of 103,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,822. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,675.03 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,320.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

