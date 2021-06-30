AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. AMMO traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 15368333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AMMO alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 33.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.