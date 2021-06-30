AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.15

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.15 and last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 281676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.73.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.