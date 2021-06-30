AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.15

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.15 and last traded at $96.98, with a volume of 281676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.73.
AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.
In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,830 shares of company stock worth $3,312,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (NYSE:AMN)
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.