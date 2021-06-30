Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.58. Heritage Financial posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 405.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,283,000 after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,151,000 after purchasing an additional 102,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 155,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,571. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $900.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

