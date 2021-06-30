Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.59

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.59 and last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 3869714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $2,701,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.