Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,622.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157,705 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.6% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $268,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

