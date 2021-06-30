AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 37,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,677. The company has a quick ratio of 105.84, a current ratio of 106.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. Research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter valued at $79,000. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

