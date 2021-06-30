ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123,335 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.61% of ArcBest worth $28,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,724 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,319 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 11,064 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $953,938.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,798.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.52. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.