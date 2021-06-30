Asset Planning Services Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Asset Planning Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,272 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 383,049 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $10,578,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 60,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,008,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $489,690,000 after purchasing an additional 313,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

