Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $3,452.97. 88,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,822. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,675.03 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,320.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

