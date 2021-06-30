Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.23% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

AAWW opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.72. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,757,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,433.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $83,232.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,540 shares of company stock worth $4,048,796. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

