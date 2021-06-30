Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Atos to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19. Atos has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.