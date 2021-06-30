AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $16,850,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AZO opened at $1,491.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,447.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.