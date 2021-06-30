Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,784,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at about $367,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 132.9% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees bought 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.81. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

