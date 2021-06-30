Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

AXLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Axcella Health stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $3.03 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXLA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

