Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $350,763.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,764.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,045 shares of company stock worth $1,213,685. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAND. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of BAND opened at $140.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.14.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

