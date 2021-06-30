Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of SKYY opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $72.17 and a 1-year high of $112.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.95.

