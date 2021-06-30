Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Phreesia by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia stock opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,403 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.