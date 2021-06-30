Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBLX. Truist Securities upped their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Roblox stock opened at $92.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.26. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 588,295 shares of company stock worth $56,298,147 in the last 90 days.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

