Banano (BAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $229,084.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $229,084.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,600,330 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

