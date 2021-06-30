Bank of Montreal Can Buys 18,642 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,879 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after acquiring an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after acquiring an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 232,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,447,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

