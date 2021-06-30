Bank of Montreal Can Buys 369,286 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 2,889.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 369,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.47% of Tenneco worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tenneco by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.60.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 186,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $2,008,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,219,952 shares of company stock worth $37,253,115. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

