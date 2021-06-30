Bank of Montreal Can Has $3.79 Million Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Globant by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $226.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

