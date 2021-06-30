Bank of Montreal Can Has $4.58 Million Stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 500.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,542 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,636 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXS. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BancorpSouth Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BXS opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.