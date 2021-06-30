Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 131.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.25% of SunOpta worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STKL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.16.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Ennen sold 54,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $686,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,457,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,384.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,346.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146. 3.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

