Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,231 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 496.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 101,852 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 635.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,415 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 53.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 21.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

