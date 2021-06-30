Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,149 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

NYSE:BERY opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

