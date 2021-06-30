Bank of Montreal Can Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,410,000 after buying an additional 72,728 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 603.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 845,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,333,000 after acquiring an additional 725,530 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $172,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,231 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO opened at $312.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.04. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $201.41 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.