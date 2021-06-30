Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,066,145 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 856.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $62,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after acquiring an additional 38,386,024 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,955,945 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,078,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.