Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Valvoline worth $56,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 58.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares in the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $2,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth $2,620,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Valvoline by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 94,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

VVV stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

