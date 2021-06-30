Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $56.15 Million Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Five9 worth $56,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 71.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $86,336,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Five9 by 19,083.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.41. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $981,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,248,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

