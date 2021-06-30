Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Fox Factory worth $61,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOXF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2,013.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,390,000 after buying an additional 499,175 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $24,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 646,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,386,000 after buying an additional 135,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth $10,571,000.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In related news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.09. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.