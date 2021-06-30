Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of JetBlue Airways worth $62,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 498.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.68. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $158,532.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,065.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $556,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

