Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 831,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.91% of Stericycle worth $56,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $14,443,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -547.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.14 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.