Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,018 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Acuity Brands worth $62,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $188.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.12 and a 12 month high of $194.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.97.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

