Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,749 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Sun Communities worth $62,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities stock opened at $172.50 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.73 and a 12 month high of $178.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.