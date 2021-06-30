Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Black Knight by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 728,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in Black Knight by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.