BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 34316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
