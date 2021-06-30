BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.07

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 34316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. 17.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

